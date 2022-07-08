Try calling from a landline, B.C. 911 provider says to customers impacted by Rogers outage

British Columbia's main provider of 911 services warns that a Rogers outage may mean callers can't get through to 911.

In a message on social media, E-Comm wrote that some Rogers customers were experiencing issues when calling about emergencies because of a network outage.

"If you have an emergency, try calling 911 first," E-Comm said in a brief message on Twitter.

"If your call fails, try again from a landline or cellphone with another provider."

Rogers' customers aren't the only ones to experience issues this year.

There were widespread outages in B.C. and Alberta recently due to Telus' equipment failure, and last month, an attempted copper theft caused another outage impacting Telus customers.