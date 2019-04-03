Jody Wilson-Raybould’s father spoke out in defence of his daughter Wednesday - attacking Justin Trudeau a day after the prime minister kicked the Vancouver-Granville MP out of the Liberal caucus.

Speaking from his home in Campbell River on Vancouver Island, Bill Wilson suggested the prime minister could have put a stop to this story months ago and made it through with his cabinet and caucus intact.

“It’s hard for me to believe that Trudeau didn’t take the high road when all of this scandal started to break and simply say that a mistake was made,” said Wilson.

Back in 1983, when Trudeau’s own father was running the country, Wilson told him his daughter wanted to be prime minister one day.

“I guess he doesn’t have the kind of intellectual depth that his father had,” said Wilson about the younger Trudeau. “He got his mother’s looks and sadly he didn’t get the kind of moral fibre that I think is necessary to be a prime minister.”

Wilson encouraged Wilson-Raybould to defend her seat in Vancouver-Granville as an independent in the upcoming federal election, suggesting if she wins, she may one day be allowed back into the Liberal Party.

“Four years from now, or five years from now, the Liberals will have gotten rid of the young Trudeau, who didn’t seem to learn anything from his father,” said Wilson. “And maybe Jody Wilson will be the prime minister.”