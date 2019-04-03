

CTV News Vancouver





The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs is slamming Justin Trudeau's decision to kick Jody Wilson-Raybould out of the Liberal party as a blow to Indigenous relations.

Wilson-Raybould was Canada's first Indigenous attorney general until Trudeau shuffled her out of the high-profile post in January. On Tuesday, she and fellow MP Jane Philpott were ejected from caucus altogether as the Liberals continue grappling with the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Grand Chief Stewart Philip said the UBCIC is "absolutely disgusted" at the move, arguing Wilson-Raybould and Philpott were punished for refusing to kowtow to political pressure.

"Apparently, this equates to being 'untrustworthy' in the shifty eyes of Justin Trudeau, who is clearly committed to propping up cronyism and the old boys' network," Philip said in a statement.

Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, the union's secretary treasurer, described the government's decision as "yet another low in its treatment of Indigenous peoples."

“Justin Trudeau’s ministerial mandate letters all claim that ‘no relationship is more important to Canada than the one with Indigenous peoples.’ This couldn’t be further from the truth."

"We hold up our hands to Jody Wilson-Raybould for her fierce advocacy, honesty, and commitment to speak the truth and we applaud Dr. Philpott for standing up for our government’s democratic institutions and refusing to stay quiet while the Liberal Party incited a gaslighting of Wilson-Raybould to justify their own unconscionable behavior," she said.