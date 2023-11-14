VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Trudeau, Eby announce $1 billion battery plant in Maple Ridge, B.C.

    Maple Ridge, B.C. -

    A lithium-ion battery cell production plant costing more than $1 billion will be built in Maple Ridge, B.C.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier David Eby jointly announced that the new E-One Moli facility will bolster Canada's role as a global leader in clean technology.

    A statement says the province is contributing up to $80 million, with $970 million coming from the federal government, E-One Moli and private sources.

    The plant will produce high-performance lithium-cell batteries found in numerous products, including vacuums, medical devices and power and garden tools.

    The statement has no details about when the plant will begin operations, but says it is expected to create 450 permanent jobs.

    As part of the agreement, E-One Moli will be switching some of its plant operations from natural gas to electricity, in what the province says is part of its role in the clean-technology industry.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.

