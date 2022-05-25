Trudeau cancels appearance at Liberal Party fundraiser in B.C. amid protest

The prime minister was scheduled to attend a fundraiser during a trip to British Columbia this week, but cancelled the appearance due to protesters.

Justin Trudeau had planned to attend a Liberal Party event and give a speech at the Aria Convention Centre in Surrey Tuesday. Protesters showed up at the venue and began harassing attendees outside.

The Canadian Press reported that two speakers suggested racial slurs were hurled as people entered the building. They said the party leader's appearance was cancelled for safety reasons.

Instead, the prime minister spoke to the crowd in a video call.

He said no one should be intimidated from exercising their democratic freedoms "because that's what this country is all about."

Trudeau met with protesters Monday during another event in the province.

He faced chants and pounding drums while attending a ceremony in Kamloops marking one year since the detection of graves believed to hold the remains of hundreds of children who attended the country's largest residential school.

Among the chanters' messages was that "Canada is all Indian land."

Trudeau said survivors and their loved ones "have a right to be angry," telling reporters in Vancouver the next day that the federal government was responsible for "horrific things" that happened to Indigenous people. He said the injustices are not isolated in the past, noting an ongoing socio-economic inequality as well as mental health challenges and other legacies of the residential school system.

With files from The Canadian Press