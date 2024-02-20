Trudeau announces $2B in fed loans for BC Builds program
Ottawa is kicking in an extra $2 billion in financing for the recently announced BC Builds program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Last week, B.C. Premier David Eby launched the initiative, which aims to build middle-class rental homes on public, non-profit, community-owned and “underused” land. The provincial government is also providing $2 billion in construction financing, and a $950 million investment for the project.
The federal money comes in the form of low-cost loans through the apartment construction loan program, and will help build “a minimum” of 8,000 to 10,000 additional units over the next few years, the prime minister said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NATO head expects Canada to say when it will meet defence spending target
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects Canada to lay out when it will reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
Two adults are charged with murder in the deadly shooting at Kansas City's Super Bowl celebration
Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.
YouTube mom Ruby Franke apologizes at sentencing in child abuse case
Ruby Franke, a Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice to millions via a once-popular a YouTube channel, shared a tearful apology to her children for physically and emotionally abusing them before a judge sentenced her Tuesday to serve up to 60 years in prison.
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Flight attendant accused of trying to video record teen girl in airplane bathroom held until trial
An American Airlines flight attendant arrested on suspicion of trying to secretly video record a 14-year-old female passenger using an airplane bathroom last September is being held in custody pending trial.
'Very pleasant surprise': Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9 per cent in January
Canada's inflation rate fell more than expected last month as price growth moderated across the economy, including outright price declines for gasoline, airfares and clothing.
WATCH What the latest inflation data suggests abut Canada's housing market
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the new year, saying the country's inflation rate has slowed and now sits at 2.9 per cent. One economist explains what's behind the decline.
Shopping Trends
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Lisa Beare fills B.C. portfolio vacated by Selina Robinson, who quit over Gaza remark
British Columbia Premier David Eby has named a new post-secondary education minister to replace Selina Robinson, who recently resigned over comments about the Middle East.
Calgary
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Alberta moves up start date for wildfire season, fire season now underway
Alberta is declaring an early start to the 2024 wildfire season.
-
Calgary police investigate after shots fired in Sunalta
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the community of Sunalta on Monday night.
-
Why Alberta's inflation rate climbed last month
Though Canada’s inflation rate dropped in January, in Alberta it increased.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Alberta moves up start date for wildfire season, fire season now underway
Alberta is declaring an early start to the 2024 wildfire season.
-
Why Alberta's inflation rate climbed last month
Though Canada’s inflation rate dropped in January, in Alberta it increased.
-
Alberta Parks' new camping reservation website officially launches
If you want to reserve a backcountry camping site in Alberta for the May long weekend, you can now do so.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Father of 4 killed at Toronto bus stop one of two people 'shot indiscriminately': police
A 39-year-old father of four from Ghana has been identified as the man killed in one of two seemingly random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.
-
-
Former employee facing extortion charges after allegedly threatening violence against Brampton business
A former employee of a Brampton business is facing extortion charges after allegedly threatening its owner with violence earlier this month.
Montreal
-
-
Quebec demands $1B from Ottawa to compensate for services for asylum seekers
Quebec is once again asking the federal government for help to deal with the growing number of asylum seekers in the province.
-
McGill University floor fellows dumbfounded after being told their jobs are being eliminated
McGill University's floor fellows -- older students who live in dormitories alongside first-year pupils -- say they are devastated their jobs are being eliminated in favour of 'residence life facilitators.'
Winnipeg
-
Staffer severance payments reach $1.7M after Manitoba government changes hands
Severance payments to political staff following last year's Manitoba election have reached about $1.7 million, government figures show -- and that does not include an undisclosed payout to the former chief executive officer of Manitoba Hydro.
-
Impaired driving charge laid after three-car crash in Manitoba
Six people were taken to the hospital on Monday evening following a three-car crash on a Manitoba highway.
-
You can find three vintage cars in the Assiniboine Forest. Here’s why
If you are going for a run through the Assiniboine Forest, you might be surprised to come across some abandoned cars.
Saskatoon
-
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
Regina
-
Suspect in 2023 Regina homicide arrested in B.C., other remains at large
A 35-year-old man wanted for first degree murder in relation to a 2023 homicide investigation in downtown Regina has turned himself in.
-
'Mechanical issues' preventing Regina's Carmichael Outreach from expanding warming centre hours
Regina’s Carmichael Outreach says mechanical issues will keep the facility from being able to expand its emergency warming centre hours for the foreseeable future.
-
Regina Pats push for playoffs as team heads on U.S road trip
The Regina Pats will head out on their road game stretch this week where they will face all six American based Western Hockey League (WHL) teams as they look to garner some points in the final regular season stretch.
Atlantic
-
Teen charged in connection with the death of a woman in Cape Breton: N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP says a teen has been charged in connection with the homicide of Natacha Leroy in Cape Breton.
-
43-year-old man died after being struck by equipment at Halifax Shipyard: police
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man at Irving Shipbuilding.
-
N.S. school evacuated over propane leak: RCMP
The Pictou Landing First Nation School has been evacuated Tuesday morning due to a propane leak.
London
-
High levels of carbon monoxide send 4 people to hospital
Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, the London Fire Department responded to the 400-block of Simcoe Street in London, Ont. Upon arrival, the fire department noticed high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) within the building.
-
'Late for work': Brampton driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401
A Brampton resident is facing a slew of charges after Middlesex County OPP stopped them allegedly travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 because they were 'late for work.'
-
Rally planned as local leader fears support for the war in Ukraine is fading
Tuesday marks 10 years of resistance against the Russian occupation of Crimea, and London’s Ukrainian Community is preparing to rally.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence on King Street East in North Bay following disturbance
Three houses on King Street East across from a French Catholic elementary school have been cordoned off Tuesday morning following a disturbance.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $1,800 for camping too long on Crown land
A northern Ontario man was fined $1,800 after pleading guilty to breaking the 21-day rule for camping on Crown land.
-
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
-
Three people displaced after fire at Kitchener affordable housing complex
Kitchener Fire says three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Kitchener over the weekend.
-
'Is there anything we can do about it? No': Waterloo Region restaurants brace for alcohol excise tax
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.