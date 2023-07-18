Truck crashes into overpass on Hwy. 99 in Delta, closing southbound lanes

Emergency crews have blocked off the southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Delta, B.C., after a truck crashed into an overpass Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at the Highway 17A overpass between exits 26 and 28, according to DriveBC. It's unclear whether anyone was injured.

Officials have warned motorists to expect delays in the area as crews assess the damage to the overpass.

The crash is the latest in a series of similar "bridge strike" collisions that has prompted the B.C. Trucking Association to urge caution among drivers.

“Every time we have one of these incidents, it causes great disruption and it puts people at risk,” BCTA president Dave Earle told CTV News in May.

“We are calling on the customers, the drivers, the carriers who are moving these loads to stop, to measure, to make sure they know what they’re moving and to get the appropriate route planning."

The cause of Tuesday's crash has not been determined.

B.C. government officials have also said they're considering increased fines that could act as a stronger deterrent for commercial truck drivers.

According to provincial data, there have been nine other bridge strike collisions over the last 12 months, each of which was determined to be caused by "driver error" or "carrier/driver error."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Isabella Zavarise