Triple-shooting in South Surrey leaves 1 dead, 2 with 'life-threatening injuries'

One man is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said in a statement that they were called to the vicinity of 20 Avenue and 146 Street around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found the three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One of the men died at the scene, while the other two were taken to hospital for treatment.

Homicide investigators have been called, Mounties said, asking for witnesses or those who have dash cam video from the area to contact the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Though the investigation is in its early stages, Surrey RCMP said authorities believe the shooting was targeted and there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

Tips can be provided via the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or by emailing ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.