

CTV News Vancouver





The trial for the man accused of killing Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson two years ago is set to begin Monday.

Oscar Arfmann, 67, is charged with first-degree murder, accused of shooting Davidson in an incident at a strip mall on Mount Lehman Road in November 2017.

The initial call was for a case of attempted truck theft. A witness had blocked the stolen vehicle from leaving the parking lot and, unable to get away, the suspect opened fire.

Davidson was one of the first officers to arrive at the scene, responding to reports of shots fired. He was hit by a bullet while attempting to arrest the suspect and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Arfmann was arrested not far from the scene following a chase that ended in a crash and more gunfire.

The trial is taking place at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, and is expected to last about eight weeks.

Since his death, Davidson has been remembered as a hero. A plaque honouring his service was added to the Wall of Heroes at Thunderbird Square on the first anniversary of his death.