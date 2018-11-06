One year ago, shots rang out in an Abbotsford, B.C. parking lot as a suspect in a stolen vehicle case tried to flee the scene.

Witnesses said the man had been blocked in by someone who saw the attempted truck theft, and, unable to get away, opened fire.

Despite the risks, police rushed to a strip mall on Mount Lehman Road. They did not wait for cover.

"We ask our police officers that when somebody is putting people's lives in danger, when there's an active shooter… The first person in goes," Chief Bob Rich said in the days following the shooting.

Const. John Davidson was that first person, and he went.

The 53-year-old constable was hit in his effort to protect civilians and bring in the suspect. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Davidson died on Nov. 6, 2017.

On the solemn anniversary, he was remembered by his colleagues and friends. A plaque honouring his service has been added to the Wall of Heroes at Thunderbird Square.

The department's service was private, and Deputy Chief Mike Serr said it was going to be a tough day.

"It will be an opportunity for us to truly remember John and the sacrifice he made one year ago today," Serr told CTV News outside the station ahead of the ceremony.

He said they remember Davidson as a hero, not just for his efforts on his last day but for the work he did throughout his career, first in the U.K. then in B.C. He won a provincial crime award during his time as a school liaison officer, and was recognized again when he moved to the APD's traffic team.

Davidson participated in charity events, and even wrote an email to the Canadian Cancer Society to tell them how much participating in a fundraiser for kids' cancers had meant to him.

He was a son, brother, father, husband and friend, and "a special person who truly cared," Serr said.

He is missed among his coworkers, many of whom "took a knee" in the days following his death.

"But what we also learned is we needed to stand back up, and this department is incredibly strong," the deputy chief said.

Davidson's death was difficult, but helped bring them closer together as they mourned. Eventually, they were able to stand up again, he said.

On Tuesday, they planned to focus on Davidson's life and legacy, as well as comforting thoughts including how well-supported they were by those outside the APD.

"We saw first-hand how our brothers and sisters across this province came to support us when we needed them most… They were there for us and the Davidson family," he said.

He said it was "absolutely amazing" to see support from across Canada, and from residents of Abbotsford and communities close by.

"We know we're not alone in this."

The man accused of the shooting, 66-year-old Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann, remains behind bars as he waits for his trial. He's scheduled to face a jury in early 2019, in an eight-week trial expected to be so well-attended it was moved to a courthouse in another city.

His family says the man charged with first-degree murder has mental health issues, and was "never really the same" after his wife died five years ago.