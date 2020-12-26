VANCOUVER -- Both the Port Moody and Surrey fire departments will be hosting drive-through tree chipping events with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Proceeds from Surrey’s event will benefit the Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society and Port Moody’s will benefit the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

Both Port Moody and Surrey’s events are asking for a donation in exchange for chipping the tree.

“Please remain in your vehicle at all times,” cautions the promotional material for the Port Moody event.

In Vancouver, similar tree chipping events have been cancelled due to COVID-19, and people are being asked to put their trees out on the curb for collection day or even chop their tree up into small pieces and put it in their city compost bin.

Details of the events are as follows:

Surrey: Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152nd St.

Port Moody: Saturday, Jan. 2 and Sunday, Jan. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Inlet Centre Fire Hall.

Additional tree chipping events may be added as CTV News Vancouver becomes aware of them.





