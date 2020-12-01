VANCOUVER -- TransLink has temporarily disabled credit card tapping at fare gates and other services after uncovering "suspicious network activity" early Tuesday morning.

The transit provider announced the suspicious activity on Tuesday afternoon and said an investigation was underway, but provided few details about what happened.

TransLink said only that the activity "impacted some of our information technology systems."

"Out of an abundance of caution, TransLink has disabled access to some online services which may impact customers," the transit provider said in a news release.

Those online services include the trip planner tool. TransLink warned that riders would also be temporarily unable to use credit or debit cards at Compass Card vending machines, and that stored value may take longer than usual to load onto a Compass Card.

"Customers can still use cash at vending machines and staff will be on hand to assist customers having any difficulties purchasing fares," the transit provider said.

Transit services have not been affected by the investigation.

For the latest updates on which services remain suspended, check the TransLink Twitter account.