As it prepapres to purchase more than 200 new SkyTrain cars, the region's transit provider is asking the public to weigh in on their design.

TransLink has posted an online survey and is hosting community information sessions before it buys the new Expo and Millennium line cars.

In previous surveys, the company has heard from transit takers that they'd like to see more seating options and spaces for people using strollers and mobility devices.

The survey, which is open until the end of next week, asks which types of seating and standing areas they'd most like to see.

Illustrations proivided by TransLink show seats arranged sideways, as well as a forward-facing arrangement, both options available on the existing SkyTrain fleet.

The survey also asks respondents if they'd like to see padded "leaning rails" in areas without seats, and whether they think cars should have built-in bike racks.

Should bike racks be installed, restrictions would be in place at peak times so those areas could be used as standing room and for those with mobility aids including wheelchairs.

The questionnaire will be available online until Jan. 25. Those who would rather engage in person can attend the following public information sessions:

Lougheed Town Centre Station, Jan. 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

King George Station, Jan. 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Metrotown Station, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TransLink expects to issue a request for proposals to procure 203 new cars in the spring. The cars – which will make up about 50 per cent of the SkyTrain fleet – are expected to go into service in 2023-24.

