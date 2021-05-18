VANCOUVER -- The new CEO of Metro Vancouver's transit provider is an American executive who will focus on post-pandemic recovery, TransLink says.

The company announced its new hire Tuesday in a news release. Kevin Quinn, who will take over in mid-July as TransLink's CEO, is currently in that role for the Maryland Transit Administration.

The system he's been serving includes buses, subway, light rail, paratransit and commuter bus and rail, and has "strong parallels to TransLink," the company said.

When Quinn takes over, he will lead the company in its post-pandemic recovery, TransLink said. The emphasis at that time will be "rebuilding ridership, achieving financial sustainability, supporting employees and continuing to deliver a reliable and thriving transportation system for Metro Vancouver."

He'll be taking the reins from Gigi Chen-Kuo, who has been filling in as interim CEO since February, when Kevin Desmond resigned.

Desmond announced he'd be stepping down back in October, saying he'd be moving back to the U.S. to seek "new career challenges."