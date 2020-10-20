VANCOUVER -- TransLink is beginning the search for a new CEO with Kevin Desmond announcing he will be leaving the organization in February 2021.

In a news release, the company says Desmond plans to return to the U.S. “where he will be seeking new career challenges.”

“It’s been an honour to serve this great region,” Desmond said in a statement. “When I arrived in 2016, I knew we already had a world-class transit system and I’m proud to have helped expand the breadth and depth of our services with a relentless commitment to our customers and public accountability.”

After just four months in the job, one of Desmond’s one of his first changes was bringing in a touchless faregate system for people with disabilities.

He also oversaw the implementation of “tap to pay” fare gates, 10-minute SeaBus services, new RapidBus services, and double-decker buses; and brought Seth Rogen’s voice to transit, the company said.

““We want to thank Kevin for his outstanding leadership of TransLink since 2016,” TransLink Board of Directors Chair Tony Gugliotta said in a statement. “During his tenure, TransLink has earned the trust and confidence of our customers, the communities we serve, and all levels of government. Without a doubt, we are sorry to see him step away from the CEO role.”

Gugliotta also adds one of the next challenges ahead will be rebuilding ridership coming out of the pandemic.