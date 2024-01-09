TransLink bus operator slams union's 'unrealistic' wage expectations

Coast Mountain Bus Company says the wage demands of its unionized supervisors are "unrealistic" and "unreasonable," as the union's job action continues.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 4500, which represents 180 transit workers employed by CMBC, issued a strike notice last week and began an overtime ban at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The union has been without a contract since the end of 2022. Negotiations on a new deal began in October, but have so far been unsuccessful.

At a brief news conference Tuesday morning, CMBC spokesperson Mike Killeen told reporters the main impasse in negotiations is the union's wage demands.

"Coast Mountain Bus Company is strongly urging the union to return to the bargaining table with reasonable and realistic expectations," Killeen said.

"To be clear, right now, the union is seeking a 25-per-cent wage increase over three years for its transit supervisors. And again, to be clear, that is almost double what all other unionized CMBC employees settled on just last year."

When it announced its 72-hour strike notice last week, CUPE Local 4500 criticized its employer for being "unwilling" to address key issues, though it didn't say what those issues were.

Killeen asserted Tuesday that any other issues between the union and management pale in comparison to the disparity on wages.

"Frankly, most of those issues are agreed on, it's just the wage issue that's the sticking point," he said. "And it's a big sticking point."

CTV News has reached out to the union for more information on its position. This story will be updated when a response is received.

CMBC is the primary company contracted by TransLink to provide bus service in Metro Vancouver.

Killeen said the union's overtime ban has "fortunately" not had an impact on the company's operations.

TransLink notes on its website that if the job action escalates to picket lines, bus service would be affected. Other services – including SkyTrain, HandyDART and West Vancouver buses, which are operated by other companies – would not be affected.

"Any escalation of the job action would be unfortunate and disappointing, especially with the snow on the way," Killeen said.