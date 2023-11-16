TransLink and mayors' council unveil three new bus rapid transit routes in Metro Vancouver

It's an exciting day for commuters hoping to get around Metro Vancouver faster as TransLink and its mayors’ council finalized and unveiled three new bus rapid transit routes in the region on Thursday.

The three corridors are: King George Boulevard from Surrey Centre to White Rock, Langley Centre to Haney Place and Metrotown to North Shore.

It's all part of the region's new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), a high-frequency rapid transit service with dedicated bus lanes and rail-like stations.

City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan said a lack of alternative bus routes in the region have long caused problems.

"The results have been consistent, long hours of backups in either direction, gridlocking our economy and our communities," she said.

Those in charge of the region’s transit system have long debated on what to do, but finally TransLink has announced the three new routes that will set the next phase of its rapid transit expansion in the Lower Mainland.

The three corridors were selected based on ridership potential, increasing access to jobs, future housing and development growth projections, according to Brad West, the chair of the mayors' council.

“This high-frequency service will help alleviate significant overcrowding on our transit system and provide residents with a reliable travel options along this very, very busy corridor," said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke.

"With 50,000 more people coming to Metro Vancouver over the next year, we need to act now to ensure everyone has access to sustainable transportation in the future," said Dan Ruimy, the mayor of Maple Ridge.

The new BRT is set to be a game changer that will provide quick connections to key sites in the region, according to TransLink.

“We must keep up with demand. Bus rapid transit is an effective and affordable investment that will help provide greater mobility, reduce congestion and unlock new opportunities for business," said Bridgitte Anderson, the president and CEO of Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

All three bus routes are under TransLink’s 10-year priorities between 2025 and 2035.