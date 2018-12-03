

CTV Vancouver





Eager transit riders queued up outside the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain Station Monday to get their hands on one of TransLink's new wearable Compass Wristbands.

With only a couple thousand of the waterproof, silicone wristbands available, people lined up down Beatty Street to make sure they could buy one.

"I feel like every time I ride the SkyTrain, I have to fumble through my wallet (to) get my card out," said Adam Barbaro, one of the people in line. "This whole thing just takes that away and I just have it on my wrist."

The wristbands are also available at the West Coast Express office at Waterfront Station, but TransLink is only releasing 2,000 of them at launch – 1,000 of the blue adult fare wristbands, and 1,000 of the orange concession fare versions.

The transit provider said it will order some more if they sell out quickly, which is a distinct possibility considering there are some 500,000 riders a day.

The wristbands function the same as Compass Cards, using an embedded chip that allows riders to tap in and out of TransLink's system.

TransLink has billed them as a good option for passengers with disabilities, as well as anyone who simply prefers not to dig through their bag, pocket or wallet for a Compass Card.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott