Transfer station in Cranbrook, B.C., 'intentionally' set on fire after break-in attempt

A transfer station for garbage and recycling in Cranbrook, B.C. was set on fire when someone tried to break into the facility overnight Sunday, according to officials.

A statement from the Regional District of East Kootenay says a person broke into the property, but was stopped from entering the building by a reinforced steel door.

“When they were unable to gain access, it appears they broke the window and threw some kind of flammable inside, intentionally lighting the fire,” said the regional district’s solid waste superintendent Jim Penson.

Emergency crews prevented the fire from causing serious damage, the statement continues. “We were fortunate the fire did not spread and affect the transfer station building itself,” Penson said.

“We are grateful to the firefighters who were so quick to act and who prevented this from becoming a much more serious situation.”

The transfer station was closed to the public Sunday morning while firefighters extinguished the blaze. While some “smoky odour” may remain, the facility has reopened.