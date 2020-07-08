Advertisement
Trail RCMP officer charged in connection with alleged misconduct
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A drive to make the RCMP's workforce more diverse stalled last year as the Mounties struggled to become fully representative of the communities they police, newly available statistics show. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
VANCOUVER -- An RCMP officer in Trail, B.C. has been charged with breach of trust, criminal harassment and forcible entry, according to the BC Prosecution Service.
The charges involve allegations of misconduct made by two people against Const. Allan Murchie; the alleged incidents occurred between January 2017 and May 2020 in the Trail area.
The breach of trust charge involves duties in connection with Murchie’s position as an RCMP officer, but the prosecution service is providing no other details about the incidents.
There is a publication ban on the names of the two people who were the targets of the alleged misconduct.
Murchie is scheduled to appear at Rossland provincial court on Sept. 17.