VANCOUVER -- Western Canada’s largest appliance retailer, Trail Appliances B.C., has launched an investigation after being struck by a cyberattack early Friday morning.

On Tuesday, Trail Appliances B.C. updated its website, stating: “Our core services pertaining to order processing and payment, online purchases, deliveries, and order pick up in-store or at our warehouses are temporarily unavailable. In addition, our email system and parts of our phone network are also affected."

The company said it does not believe its payment systems or customer credit card information are at risk.

Trail Appliances has hired outside experts to investigate the attack to determine the extent of the data breach and to restore services. A company employee shared an internal email with CTV News sent to employees on Friday that indicates employees were told when the attack happened to say it was a system outage until they knew more and not to talk to the media about it. That same employee sent us information indicating this could have been a ransomware attack that encrypts data until a company pays up.

“I understand they didn’t know what information was lost but they should also be very understanding that that information is valuable and it’s dangerous if it’s in the wrong hands,” said Richard Wylie.

He's a salesperson at Trail Appliances and says he posted the information about the cyberattack to his Twitter account on Saturday, before the company posted the information on its website.

“So it’s very important that that information gets out ASAP, that there’s been a breach," he says."And for somebody to say we don’t know what’s happened. But you need to protect yourself because something may have happened.”

Trail Appliances did not provide new details to McLaughlin On Your Side about the data breach, except to say it’s working diligently to safely restore its systems and services as soon as possible. It’s still investigating the scope of the attack and will provide further updates to customers when the investigation is complete.

The B.C. Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner told CTV News that B.C. companies are not required to report data breaches but that it strongly encourages them to do so.

“The Commissioner continues to call on government to pass legislation requiring public bodies and organizations to report breaches to the OIPC and to those people who face the real risk of significant harm from a breach. The agency says managing privacy breaches properly is an important step towards alleviating harms – and preventing future breaches of personal information,” the office said in an email.