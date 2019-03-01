Crooks have set their sights on millennials and are scamming them out of money more than ever, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB released its annual top 10 scams, and says fraudsters are targeting people in their teens, 20s and 30s through social media, calling the internet a fraud tool box for criminals.

According the Competition Bureau of Canada's Nicola Pfeifer, the internet has become "powerful enough that it’s expanding the reach of fraudulent crime well beyond the traditional vulnerable consumer groups of seniors, children, and new Canadians.

“Millennials and Generation Z have such a disproportionate presences online, that they’ve become natural targets for fraudsters.”

But experts also warn since just about everyone uses the internet, most people are at risk of fraud.

Here's at the top 10 scams of 2018: