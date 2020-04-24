VANCOUVER -- Premier John Horgan has granted a special exemption for the Tooth Fairy to be able to travel throughout the province in what he called a "fairy special announcement."

Horgan made the declaration on Twitter Friday morning but said the special waiver only applied to registered tooth fairies with "no susti-tooth-ions or fillings-in" allowed.

"I'm pleased to announce the Tooth Fairy is authorized as an essential service and may travel freely throughout British Columbia," he said.

The premier issued a similar exemption for the Easter Bunny at the beginning of April so that it could continue to provide "egg-cellent cheer" over the holiday weekend.

Horgan said he'd heard from many children and parents across the province asking about "another important line of work" and whether the Tooth Fairy was still allowed to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As Premier of British Columbia, I am pleased to welcome our legendary friend who provides the essential service of rewarding healthy habits and good brushing," the statement said, which included the provincial coat of arms and the premier's signature. "While we are physically distancing, we are all in this together, and I think all ages and creatures for doing their part."

Provincial health officials continue to emphasize the importance of physical distancing and staying at home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. The province announced in March that schools would be closed to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Monday that parents should expect to see some sort of update around schooling in May.