A toddler who was found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool after wandering away from a Fraser Valley daycare Wednesday has died.

The little girl, who is believed to be just under two years old, went missing from a home daycare in Mission, triggering an intense police search of the neighbourhood.

She was eventually found in a nearby pool and airlifted to hospital, but couldn't be saved. Both the RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the tragedy.

"As you can imagine, this is really traumatic for everybody … family members, as well as the daycare employees, so our focus right now is to provide them with support," RCMP Insp. Ben Rodrigue said.

The circumstances leading up to the child's disappearance from the daycare haven't been confirmed, but it was an employee who noticed she was missing and called 911.

Mission RCMP responded by scouring the quiet residential area with help from police dogs and the Air One helicopter.

CTV News has learned the daycare, Melissa's Bright Beginnings Childcare Centre on Hawthorne Avenue, was the subject of a surprise inspection by Fraser Health back in January, and was found to be caring for too many young children.

The daycare's licence only allows staff to oversee three children under the age of three, but inspectors found five on the property. The inspection report said a "temporary placement" had been approved for one of the additional children, and that the operator would be applying for a second.

Inspectors also noticed that children were in different areas of the home.

"Some children were having lunch and some children were in the main play area," their report reads. "(The operator) advised that her typical practice is to keep the group together when transitioning from one area to another … and that she will be vigilant in maintaining this practice."

So far, it's unclear how many children were being cared for when the toddler went missing Wednesday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Nafeesa Karim