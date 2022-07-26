Timeline of shootings in Langley, B.C., that killed 3, injured 2
Timeline of shootings in Langley, B.C., that killed 3, injured 2
A deadly shooting with multiple victims unfolded over the course of several hours in Langley, B.C., Monday, leaving investigators working to establish a motive.
Three people were killed – including the shooter– and two more were injured in multiple locations throughout Langley. Authorities identified the shooting suspect as 28-year-old Jordan Daniel Goggin, who was fatally shot by police.
TIMELINE OF EVENTS
While many British Columbians woke up to an emergency alert sent to their cellphones warning of the shooting at about 6:20 a.m. Monday, police said in an afternoon briefing the incident began hours earlier. First responders were called to incidents as they unfolded and eventually they were linked together.
Midnight – Police said the first shooting was reported near 203A Street near Fraser Highway. At that scene, a woman was found in critical condition.
3 a.m. – Police said a second shooting was reported around this time near Creek Stone Place, a supportive housing complex on 201 Street. One man was found deceased in this area.
5 a.m. – At the Langley City bus loop near Logan and Glover roads, another man was found dead.
5:45 a.m. – A fourth victim was found shot in the leg near Langley Bypass and 200th Street. Around this time police also engaged with the suspect and shot and killed him. Investigators didn't provide an exact time of when that interaction happened.
6:19 a.m. – Emergency alert sent out to B.C. cellphones. The alert said, "Multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core in the city of Langley with one incident in Langley township involving transient victims. Male is described as Caucasian, dark hair, wearing brown Carhartt overalls and a blue and green camo T-shirt with red logo on right sleeve associated to a white car. Police have interaction with one suspect, unknown if others involved at this time. Please remain alert and out of the area."
7:22 a.m. – A second emergency alert was sent, this time saying, "Update: Suspect police interacted with is no longer a threat. Efforts still being made to confirm only one suspect is involved. Please remain alert and out of the area."
11:23 a.m. – Police confirmed in a news release officers shot and killed the suspect, though timing of when that encounter isn't confirmed.
3:32 p.m. – A third emergency alert is sent saying, "Cancel public safety alert Langley and surrounding areas. The RCMP has determined the threat to the (public) has passed and the public can resume normal activities.
4 VICTIMS
Police confirmed Monday that two people were killed and two were injured in the shooting spree, though they said some closed businesses may also have been shot at throughout the early morning hours.
Few details have been given about the victims, with investigators saying next-of-kin notifications are ongoing. However, an outreach worker confirmed with CTV News Vancouver she knew the two who died.
"I cried (when I found out), because I saw them last Wednesday," Kimberly Snow, who works at Kim'z Angels, said. "These two are just amazing souls that come get food and get clothes. You chat with them and hear their stories. They become part of your family."
Snow confirmed both were living on the street. One was planning to leave Langley soon in the hopes of starting a new chapter.
Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle at the scene of a shooting, in Langley, B.C., on Monday, July 25, 2022. A suspect is in custody after "several people" were shot in the Metro Vancouver city of Langley, RCMP said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
SHOOTING SUSPECT IDENTIFIED
Police identified Goggin as the shooting suspect late Monday afternoon. He was 28 and known to police, but for what they described as "non-criminal contact."
Officers did not give any further information on their previous interactions with Goggin, nor did they say what connections he may have had to Langley or why they think he was there at the time.
Police said they're still working to understand a possible motive or connection between the suspect and the victims.
In an afternoon news conference, City of Langley Mayor Val van den Broek called the event a tragedy.
"Everybody in our community should know that this was an isolated incident as far as we know and we are doing everything we can to help people," she said.
"I want to say to the community: we're strong, we'll get through this. We've been through lots before."
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Travis Prasad
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pope Francis holds public mass in Edmonton on third day of papal visit
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Pope Francis holds public mass in Edmonton on third day of papal visit
Pope Francis blessed babies and young children who were handed to him as he was driven through Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday ahead of a public mass.
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Shopify Inc. says it will lay off 10 per cent of its workforce because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Soldier draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Timeline of shootings in Langley, B.C., that killed 3, injured 2
A deadly shooting with multiple victims unfolded over the course of several hours in Langley, B.C., Monday, leaving investigators working to establish a motive.
NEW | 'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
WATCH LIVE | MPs investigating Hockey Canada hear from lawyer who led independent investigation
A lawyer from the firm conducting a third-party investigation into allegations of sexual assault against players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is warning a parliamentary committee that she may be unable to answer all of their questions.
Trump and Pence back in Washington for rival speeches
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is returning to Washington Tuesday for the first time since leaving office, delivering a speech hours after his former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, called on the party to stop looking backward.
Amid Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada crises, are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?
With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead amid drought, National Park Service says
Another set of human remains was found at Lake Mead Monday as the reservoir's water levels continue to recede, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | BC Ferries cancels evening sailings to and from Salt Spring Island due to staff shortage
BC Ferries has cancelled its evening sailings between Victoria and Salt Spring Island until Thursday due to a staffing shortage.
-
Man arrested after 'crime spree' across southern Vancouver Island
Mounties based in Port Alberni, B.C., arrested a man accused of stealing multiple vehicles, breaking into several properties, and stealing a gun earlier this week.
-
Ukrainian children at Sooke refuge enjoy week-long summer camp
For children at the Ukrainian Safe Haven in East Sooke, B.C., Monday was a day to just be a kid and put the last six months behind them.
Calgary
-
Calgary Transit outlines plans to bolster security as ridership increases
Calgary Transit will brief city council on Tuesday, laying out plans to restore rider confidence by boosting security measures.
-
Kayaker found dead near Sunwapta Falls: RCMP
The body of a missing kayaker was found downstream from Sunwapta Falls in Jasper National Park on Sunday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warming trend will lead to heat warnings in Calgary this week
A hot weekend ahead in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pope Francis holds public mass in Edmonton on third day of papal visit
Pope Francis blessed babies and young children who were handed to him as he was driven through Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday ahead of a public mass.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Everything you need to know about the Pope's Tuesday mass, Lac Ste. Anne visit
The Pope is scheduled to celebrate a public mass and visit the largest annual pilgrimage site for Catholics in western Canada. Here's what you need to know.
-
Kayaker found dead near Sunwapta Falls: RCMP
The body of a missing kayaker was found downstream from Sunwapta Falls in Jasper National Park on Sunday.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | 'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
-
Subway service suspended along portion of Line 2, large crowds forming
Subway service on the TTC has been suspended along a portion of Line 2 due to a fire investigation at Bloor-Yonge Station.
-
Police 'do not deserve to be criticized' for ticketing speeding cyclists in High Park, Tory says
Mayor John Tory is standing behind police officers who have faced criticism for ticketing speeding cyclists in High Park in recent weeks, telling reporters that he believes they are “putting safety first” for all park users.
Montreal
-
Indigenous people, survivors arriving in Quebec City ahead of Pope Francis visit
After Pope Francis' historic apology in Alberta on Monday, Indigenous peoples are eagerly waiting for his arrival in Quebec later this week where preparations are well underway for what the pontiff described as his 'penitential pilgrimage.'
-
More Quebecers seeking medical care for COVID-19 as deaths increase by 15
The number of Quebecers in hospital seeking treatment for COVID-19 has increased by 62 people for a new total of 2,148.
-
SQ looking for thieves in Quebec town devastated by tornado
The SQ has increased surveillance in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, a town in the Laurentians that was devastated by a tornado.
Winnipeg
-
Large sinkhole forces Tuesday morning road closure in Winnipeg
A large sinkhole in Winnipeg’s Minto neighbourhood is causing Tuesday morning road closures.
-
One dead, one injured in ATV crash on Manitoba First Nation
An ATV crash on a Manitoba First Nation on Saturday has left one person dead and another injured.
-
Workplace Safety and Health investigating workplace death: province
Manitoba’s Workplace Safety and Health is investigating after a workplace death last week at an asphalt plant, a provincial spokesperson confirmed.
Saskatoon
-
Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
A search was underway Monday morning on the South Saskatchewan River as police worked to find a missing woman and her son.
-
Prairieland Park COVID-19 vaccine clinic to close permanently
Saskatoon's largest COVID-19 vaccination site will be closing.
-
After 10 years playing, Saskatoon group splits $111,045 lotto win
A group from Saskatoon has been playing the LOTTO 6/49 draw together for more than 10 years with some of the members playing together for a total of 25 years.
Regina
-
Stonework bearing Davin name removed from Regina school
Stonework featuring the name of Nicholas Flood Davin, a former parliamentarian who recommended the creation of residential schools, was removed from a Regina school on Monday.
-
Man found dead in swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask.
A 44-year-old man was found dead at a local swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask. on Saturday.
-
Producers and province react to federal government's emissions targets
This year has been tough on farmers, both from cost and environmental perspectives. That's why the federal government's new target - to reduce fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent over the next eight years - is concerning for some.
Atlantic
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
London
-
Glider collision leaves one person dead
Police say one person has died after an aircraft collision in Grey County.
-
Fatal crash near Mount Forest, Ont.
OPP in Southgate Township are reporting a fatal crash.
-
London residential 'mega project' referred back to administration for more information
A residential mega-project in south London may be delayed to allow further negotiations with the developer.
Northern Ontario
-
Espanola woman charged in fatal Hwy. 17 crash
An 18-year-old woman from Espanola has been charged in a fatal crash last month that killed a 66-year-old Nairn Centre man, police say.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
-
Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says
Higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC -- the part of the marijuana plant that makes you high -- are causing more people to become addicted in many parts of the world, a new review of studies found.
Kitchener
-
'Some of our people were murdered': Mixed reactions locally as Pope Francis apologizes for the residential school system
Local Indigenous peoples gathered Monday afternoon at St. Jerome’s, a Roman Catholic university in Waterloo, to watch Pope Francis apologize for the forced assimilation of Indigenous children at residential schools.
-
‘I hope everyone can experience this magical moment’: St. Agatha grandmother wins lottery for third time
An 81-year-old grandmother from St. Agatha has once again beat the odds and claimed her third lottery win.
-
Fatal collision in Drayton leaves one dead, one in hospital with life-threatening injuries
A crash in Mapleton Township on Monday left one person dead and another suffering life-threatening injuries.