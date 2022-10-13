Hundreds raised for 9-week-old kitten born with leg deformity in B.C.

The B.C. SPCA is raising funds to cover the cost of care for a nine-week-old kitten born with a back-leg deformity that will require amputation. (B.C. SPCA) The B.C. SPCA is raising funds to cover the cost of care for a nine-week-old kitten born with a back-leg deformity that will require amputation. (B.C. SPCA)

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Russian forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine's capital and Odesa regions and slammed other areas with missiles, Ukrainian officials said Thursday as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day after a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage to a power station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 12, 2022, after a Russian attack. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Paul Workman on what it's like in Ukraine right now

The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.

China accuses U.S. of 'Cold War thinking' in security strategy

The Chinese government on Thursday accused Washington of 'Cold War thinking' and appealed for efforts to repair strained relations after U.S. President Joe Biden released a national security strategy that calls for 'out-competing China' and blocking its efforts to reshape global affairs.

5 things to know for Thursday, October 13, 2022

An Afghan women's rights activist is denied refugee admission into Canada, a man who died following an exchange of gunfire with officers in Ontario is identified, and Quebec police make an arrest in a cold case. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

