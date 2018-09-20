Police are trying to identify two thoughtless drivers who ran over a fire hose in East Vancouver early Thursday morning as firefighters were battling a blaze outside a restaurant.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said several dumpsters and pieces of debris were on fire when they arrived on scene near Hastings Street and Lakewood Avenue, and that flames had already started licking the walls of the restaurant.

Fortunately, crews managed to make short work of the blaze and prevent it from spreading inside.

"There was no serious damage to the building, (thanks to) quick action by our crews," Battalion Chief Dale Parno said.

But their efforts weren't helped by two different drivers who decided to run over their fire hose – something that's not only highly dangerous, but illegal.

"You're hitting a five-inch pressurized speed bump, so it can be dangerous for the car, it can be extremely dangerous for our crew," Parno said.

Afterward, CTV News captured a firefighter cursing at yet another driver who appeared to be inching toward the hose.

Firefighters across Metro Vancouver have made repeated pleas this year for motorists to think twice before driving over fire hoses, ever since an incident in January that left one of their own with extensive lower body injuries.

The firefighter was knocked down after a suspected drunk driver went over a hose on Hastings Street and dragged it under his car. Parno said the man still hasn't returned to full duty many months later.

There have been a handful of similar incident since, though none with such serious consequences. But firefighters have stressed there are many ways it could turn into a catastrophe, including if their water supply were to get cut off while they're inside a burning building.

In April, as crews were battling a blaze at Metropolitan Fine Printers, a man drove over a supply hose and caused it to split, sending a geyser of water shooting into the air. Authorities said the hose was worth about $1,000.

But despite the potential risks involved in the behaviour, the fine for driving over a fire hose is just $81.

Parno said police attended Thursday's fire and will be trying to track down the vehicles that ran over their hose.