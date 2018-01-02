

CTV Vancouver





A Vancouver firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in the Downtown Eastside early Tuesday morning, but it wasn't the smoke or flames that put him in hospital – it was a suspected impaired driver.

According to police, fire crews were attacking a blaze near Main and Hastings streets shortly after 1 a.m. when a driver tried to circumvent some of their equipment.

Unfortunately, he drove over a working fire hose and ended up dragging it partway down the street. A firefighter became caught up in the hose and was hurt.

"You'd think the emergency lights on a big vehicle would sometimes be enough to protect our guys working on the street," Battalion Chief Glen Livingstone said, “but in fact this driver went right through all that and still managed to get one of our guys."

Authorities described the firefighter's injury as minor, but he still had to be taken to St. Paul's Hospital in an ambulance for treatment.

Police said the driver, a Vancouver man in his 50s, is being investigated for impaired driving. Officers gave him a three-day roadside prohibition and a ticket and impounded his car.

Fire crews had to work around the suspect vehicle as they continued battling the blaze, which was the second to break out at the same building in less than 24 hours. Authorities believe it was caused by squatters.

Despite the challenges, crews managed to successfully extinguish the flames overnight.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure