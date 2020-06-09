VANCOUVER -- A website created by a B.C. resident is helping locals keep track of availability at their favourite campsites and sending out an email when a spot becomes available.

The site, www.campalert.live/BC, was created by an assistant instructor at BCIT who said he got the idea from his friends after they created one that keeps people up-to-date on travel restrictions during the pandemic.

To use Camp Alert, camping enthusiasts can type in the site they're hoping to book a spot at and the dates they're available. The website will show if any campsites are currently open, but will otherwise email the person if something comes up.

While the website started by focusing on B.C. campgrounds, Alberta ones have since been added and Canadian national parks and U.S. campsites are soon to come.

After provincial parks were closed for weeks because of the pandemic, camping reservations reopened last month and a record-breaking number of people booked a spot on the first day.

Since Camp Alert's launch last week, about 800 email sign-ups have been registered.

The website is free to use but the creator has a link for people to buy him a cup of coffee if they're "in a chipper mood."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Spencer Harwood