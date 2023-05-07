'This thing was a runaway monster': wildfires continue in northern B.C.
Days after a fire was sparked and spread rapidly around the Village of McBride, B.C., the evacuation order was lifted on Sunday.
Over 400 people are able to return home after they were told to leave on Friday after a fire grew from only a few hectares to over 1,100.
The village's mayor, Gene Runtz, told CTV News the cause is under investigation, and no information has been made public.
"This thing was a runaway monster," said Runtz.
"If that lasted another 15 minutes, good luck for the village."
According to Runtz, a few sheds, a barn and farm equipment fell victim to the fire, but no injuries or deaths were reported.
Runtz attributes the lack of damage to the professionalism and hard work shown by fire crews who worked nearly around the clock to help stop the spread of the wildfire.
The crews were also given a helping hand from mother nature. After a dry and humid stretch of days, the area was showered with rain on Saturday evening and Sunday.
"The weather gods were on our side and some really good work on behalf of the BC Wildfire," said Renee McCloskey, the external relations manager for Fraser-Fort George District.
The combination allowed the fire to be downgraded from “out-of-control” to "being held."
Northern B.C. is still facing two uncontrolled blazes.
The Peace River Regional District issued evacuation orders and alerts for numerous properties in the Red Creek and Boundary Lake areas.
The district says this comes as unpredictable weather may contribute to sudden changes in fire behaviour of the wildfires over the next two days.
“The aggressive spread of the Red Creek and Boundary Lake wildfires are creating significant safety risks for our region, and our focus is on keeping our community members safe and supported,” said Leonard Hiebert, chair of the Peace River Regional District.
“It’s important for all residents under evacuation order to leave immediately if they have not already done so, and we have Emergency Social Services teams ready to assist you."
As of Sunday evening, some properties in the Boundary Lake area have been downgraded to an evacuation alert. There are now 27 residences still under an evacuation order for the Boundary Lake wildfire, and 239 residences are now under evacuation alert.
For the Red Creek wildfire, 61 properties remain under an evacuation order, and 247 properties are under an evacuation alert.
“We appreciate that it’s important to allow residents to return home as soon as it is safe, so we’re happy to be able to share this update, recognizing that with wildfires, the situation can change quickly,” said Hiebert.
“The wildfire situation remains volatile, and it is critical to stay out of the evacuated areas to avoid putting lives at risk or disrupting the fire response.”
As of Saturday evening, the district says the Boundary Lake wildfire was estimated at approximately 1,900 hectares and has been growing aggressively due to strong winds.
The Red Creek wildfire was last estimated at 1,550 hectares and growing.
Melissa Nickerson lives on a farm near Red Creek and has yet to receive an evacuation notice, although fear is growing in her neighbourhood as the fire inches closer.
"We have five water trucks ready to go and our neighbours have some fueled up and ready," said Nickerson.
Environment Canada forecasts temperatures rising to around 30 degrees in parts of northern B.C. this week, which has many communities on edge as another round of fires could be coming.
