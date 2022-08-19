'This is not fair': Hospitality industry urges BCGEU to end strike action, lift alcohol restriction

Shoppers at government-run British Columbia liquor stores will see purchase limits starting Friday amid a major union's ongoing job action.

The B.C. Alliance of Beverage Licensees, or ABLE BC, says it was told by the province that government-owned BC Liquor Stores will limit how much customers can buy in one transaction. Those limits, the group says, will impact pubs, bars and restaurants too.

B.C.'s Liquor Distribution Branch confirmed the limits will prohibit customers from purchasing more than three of an individual item per day.

"We are conscious of growing supply constraints and want to do what we can to ensure equal access to product for all customers during the (B.C. General Employees Union) job action," a statement from the LDB said.

"The implementation of modest quantity limits is intended to support the availability of liquor products for the hospitality industry, particularly smaller businesses, and retail customers while the LDB’s distribution centres continue to be impacted by job action."

Four-packs and six-packs of products count as one unit. Only beer will be exempt, and the restrictions are expected to be in place until distribution centres resume their operations.“They’re putting a stranglehold on 40 per cent of the supplies of alcohol that goes through this province. So this is not fair,” said Jeff Guignard, executive director of ABLE BC.

The BCGEU first handed the province 72 hours' strike notice Friday after months of bargaining. Picketing began Monday afternoon at four BCL distribution centres: in Delta, Kamloops, Richmond and Victoria.

Guignard said private liquor stores won't be forced to introduce limits. However, Legacy Liquor Store implemented new limits Friday, including 12 bottles of wine and 6 bottles of spirits per day.

Legacy Liquor Store general manager Kieran Baldwin says some items won’t last long.

“We might not make it a week,” said Baldwin, referring to top sellers including White Claw.

“We get three deliveries a week and we haven’t had three deliveries this week, so you can imagine it’s going to go pretty fast.”

Allura Fergie, Co-owner of Fets Whisky Kitchen, says some of her items could be gone by next week.

“We just got over the pandemic and our industry just seems to get the brunt of everything,” said Fergie.

"This needs to stop before it gets worse,” said Guignard. "We urge both sides to get back to the negotiation table immediately before this strike does further damage to B.C.'s economy."

“The tool in the toolbox that workers have in terms of leverage is withdrawing their labour,” said Stephanie Smith, president of the BCGEU. “That’s a tool we’re currently leveraging.”

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Finance for a comment on the progress of negotiations but did not receive a response before deadline.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa