This is how conservationists are working to keep the grizzly bear alive in B.C.
From habitat loss and food insecurity, to the growing human population, grizzly bears face the possibility of becoming endangered.
After the province's grizzly bear hunt ended in 2017, conservationists were left worried about where funding for bear conservation will come from, but according to the Commercial Bear Viewing Association and The Grizzly Bear Foundation, bear viewing operators stepped up and nearly $300,000 has been collected so far.
"Honestly, every time you see a grizzly bear, it's a gift. Just to see them is amazing," said Randy Burke, who's been a bear guide for three decades.
He said it's a remarkable experience to watch grizzly bears in nature, adding that people travel halfway across the country for the experience.
"It represents true wilderness. It represents a healthy ecosystem. And it represents something that we, here in British Columbia, need to cherish and make sure we protect," he said.
"In Alberta, the grizzly bear is designated as threatened, while in British Columbia, it is blue-listed," according to the province's website, meaning the species remains a special concern for conservationists.
"It's important that if we give back and we understand how to protect these animals, our relationship will be way better and their lives will be extended," said Burke, adding that one way to do that is through guided bear viewing tours.
The CDVA and the GBF have partnered up and launched a new campaign this week, highlighting the importance of grizzly bear conservation through guided tours.
Conservation efforts include research and organizers say the initiative has been a success.
"We've over $200,000 at this point. And we're expecting close to $300,000 for this year," said Kathy MacRae, the executive director of the CBVA.
Going on these guided tours isn't cheap -- a day trip costs up to $600 and a week-long excursion can go for $10,000.
"I think it's people that really love to be in nature, care about the well being of these large, beautiful animals," said MacRae.
Nicholas Scapillati, the executive director of the GBF, said money is collected in a "non-consumptive way" and goes back to conservation efforts, such as research.
"That money goes to groups like the Grizzly Bear Foundation, First Nations and their guardians and local conservation programs, and other NGOs that are working to protect grizzly bears, black bears and the white coated spirit bear," he said.
The campaign launches on the heels of the province's Grizzly Bear Stewardship Framework that aims to improve conservation efforts.
Organizers hope through ecotourism, animals, including the grizzly bear, stay with us forever.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted in Las Vegas on murder charge
A man who prosecutors say ordered the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested and charged with murder Friday in a long-awaited breakthrough in one of hip-hop's most enduring mysteries.
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
A bail bondsman charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others in the Georgia election interference case pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges on Friday, becoming the first defendant to accept a plea deal with prosecutors.
Walking just this much more per day can lower your blood pressure: study
A new study finds walking an additional 3,000 steps per day can significantly reduce high blood pressure in older adults with hypertension.
Defence minister insists $1B spending reduction is not a budget cut
The country's top soldier and outside experts say that finding almost $1 billion in savings in the Department of National Defence budget will affect the Armed Forces' capabilities, although the defence minister insisted Friday the budget is not being cut.
Here's how a U.S. government shutdown could impact Canadians
Economists warn both Canada's economy and individual Canadians could suffer from impacts of a U.S. government shutdown, and that those impacts will deepen and broaden the longer it lasts.
What do Indigenous Peoples across Canada really need and want?
The federal Liberal government has made a lot of promises to Indigenous Peoples. But do those promises line up with what communities on the ground really want and need, or reflect their diversity?
Here is how the Blue Jays can clinch a playoff spot tonight
The Toronto Blue Jays could clinch a playoff spot for the second straight season as soon as tonight.
Toronto family shocked they have to rip out $20K synthetic grass putting green
A Scarborough family said they were shocked to get a notice from the City of Toronto that the artificial grass in their backyard, including a putting green, will have to be ripped out.
Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh
For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. tech holding company Tiny buys majority stake in film review platform Letterboxd
Tech holding company Tiny Ltd. says it's buying a majority stake in movie review platform Letterboxd. Victoria, B.C.-based Tiny has not shared what it will pay for the 60 per cent stake it will take in the film diary and rating website.
-
'It's beyond inappropriate': B.C. Green leader calls out Alberta 'war room' attacks on Nanaimo
B.C.'s Green Party leader is dismayed Alberta's fossil fuel “war room” is targeting Nanaimo for phasing out natural gas hookups.
-
Nisga'a Nation celebrates return of totem after it was taken almost a century ago
The return of a memorial totem pole to a remote community in northwestern B.C. nearly 100 years after it was taken allows the Nisga'a Nation to reach back for old values of respect, helping to chart a new path of reconciliation, the nation's president says.
Calgary
-
Dog attack leaves pregnant woman injured and her dog dead; city scant on details
What started as a routine walk with her dog in the northeast Calgary community of Rundle on Sept. 17 quickly turned into an ordeal Aman Lamoureux will never forget.
-
Calgary panel begins work to address public safety concerns downtown
A committee of experts tasked by the City of Calgary with providing downtown public safety recommendations is now beginning work on finding solutions to address addictions issues, housing concerns and crime.
-
Bobcat family gets comfortable in Douglasdale backyard
Cathy Brodner got some unexpected visitors Thursday morning that were a little more photogenic than your run-of-the-mill backyard invaders.
Edmonton
-
Alberta says first steps to reform provincial health delivery system coming this fall
Premier Danielle Smith says the first steps are coming this fall to reconfigure Alberta’s health delivery system — a plan the Opposition calls a recipe for more chaos from a government fresh off turning lab testing into a debacle.
-
After 40 years, Edmonton's Queen Elizabeth Planetarium reopens
A ceremony was held on Friday to mark the reopening of Edmonton's Queen Elizabeth Planetarium after years of restoration work.
-
'Criminal harassment': Edmonton police issue warning about man released with conditions
A 39-year-old man who was recently released from jail with court-issued conditions was the subject of a public warning by Edmonton police on Friday.
Toronto
-
One of the last 'hold-out' properties in this midtown Toronto neighbourhood sells $1M over asking
An orphaned burgundy brick house sitting in the shadow of a midtown Toronto tower – one of the area’s last hold-out properties – sold for more than one million over asking this month.
-
Blue Jays on verge of clinching playoff berth after 11-4 victory over Rays
The Toronto Blue Jays moved closer to securing a playoff berth Friday night with an 11-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre.
-
Group of 3 kept major lottery win a secret from their family
Three family members recently scored a major lottery prize and kept their win a secret from the rest of their loved ones.
Montreal
-
STM special constables to carry gel form of pepper spray to deal with violence in metro
The Societe de transport de Montreal (STM) is equipping special metro constables with a gel form of pepper spray to deal with violence. The irritant would be used "as a last resort in cases where safety is at stake," said an STM spokesperson in a statement Friday.
-
One arrest at Montreal climate protest that drew hundreds
One person was arrested Friday as hundreds of protestors marched through the streets of Montreal to denounce the government’s response to climate change.
-
Young Ukrainian hockey players finally get their day in a Quebec classroom
It's been a long wait, but six Ukrainian students who arrived in Quebec City to start school last month are finally in a classroom. The teenagers have been waiting for the education ministry to issue their eligibility certificates so they can study in English as they requested.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba reporting $270M surplus for end of fiscal year
Manitoba finance officials are reporting a $270 million surplus for the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
-
Woman pleads guilty to handing out cannabis gummies on Halloween
A Winnipeg woman has pleaded guilty to handing out cannabis gummies to kids last Halloween.
-
The new face challenging River Heights Liberal stronghold
A political expert says a new NDP candidate could change things in the Liberal stronghold of River Heights.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police officer faces assault charges
A Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) officer is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents.
-
Sask. premier committed to expedite plans to force pronoun policy into law
Amid cries of support and criticism, the Saskatchewan government stays committed to expediting its plans to force a pronoun policy into law.
-
Saskatoon woman slashed twice in confrontation with machete-wielding youth
A Saskatoon woman is recovering after a harrowing incident in front of a city library in September.
Regina
-
Sask. premier committed to expedite plans to force pronoun policy into law
Amid cries of support and criticism, the Saskatchewan government stays committed to expediting its plans to force a pronoun policy into law.
-
Two people critically injured, 2 charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Moose Jaw
Two men have now been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing incident involving a machete in Moose Jaw, police said.
-
'Unites us all': Regina volleyball tournament incorporating reconciliation into sport
A Regina high school volleyball tournament is educating student athletes on Indigenous culture and reconciliation.
Atlantic
-
'We are sorry': Newfoundland and Labrador makes first apology for residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey made a solemn apology today to survivors of residential schools in southern Labrador.
-
Pharmacists moving to N.S. to work frustrated by red tape 'roadblocks' and licensing delays
Joshua Ghiringhelli is still be waiting to be fully licensed as a pharmacist in Nova Scotia almost a year after he moved to the picturesque rural community of Boutillier’s Point.
-
‘I’m here alone’: international student determined to get her life back
Every homeless person has a different story, no matter where they come from, and that is no different for Dianne Munnings from the Bahamas.
London
-
Suspect flees from police after uttering death threats, prompts 'code silver' at University Hospital
It was a tense night for police and hospital workers after a Norfolk County man who fled from police after uttering death threats attended a London, Ont. hospital, prompting a code silver situation.
-
'Your tip could make a difference': Owen Sound police, OPP renew appeal to public for information in restaurateur's homicide
Nearly six weeks after a violent assault claimed the life of a beloved restauranteur in Owen Sound, Ont., police are once again appealing to the public for information that could help crack the case.
-
Outrage in Sarnia, Ont. as alleged senior attacker arrested
Sarnia police have arrested a man after a violent attack nearly three months ago left an 81-year-old senior with 'life-altering injuries.'
Northern Ontario
-
Worker who died at Cote Gold Mine in Gogama was found unconscious
A worker who was found unconscious Friday at the Cote Gold Mine site in Gogama has died, officials said Friday.
-
Week-long search for Bracebridge man ends in tragedy
The man at the centre of a massive police search this week in Bracebridge has been found dead.
-
Critical shortage of ER doctors in North Bay
The North Bay Regional Health Centre said Friday that a critical shortage of emergency room doctors means longer wait times for less urgent cases.
Kitchener
-
'Still so many questions': Arrest in Joshua Tarnue murder case brings mixed emotions for family, friends
The family and friends of Joshua Tarnue are left with questions following new police developments in the murder case.
-
Here's what's happening around Waterloo Region for Truth and Reconciliation Day
A number of events are being organized around Waterloo Region to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday Sept. 30.
-
Province reveals bridge designs as part of long-delayed Hwy. 7 expansion
A major development in a local infrastructure project has been unveiled by the province.