This electric, self-driving delivery robot can bring pizza to your door
If you're looking to get a pizza delivered in downtown Vancouver, your delivery person might not be a person at all.
That's because pizza delivery robots are being tested in the city as part of a pilot project with Pizza Hut and Serve Robotics.
"It works just like any other order you've placed," said Ali Kashani, the CEO of Serve Robotics.
"If you're between the proximity of the restaurant, in this case, the one on Robson Street, and a robot is available, it may be the one assigned to you," he explained.
The two bots, named Raja and Hugo, are the first of their kind in the city, but the project launched a few years ago in the U.S.
According to Kashani, his bots have made more than 25,000 deliveries – and he hopes the project will be a success in Canada as well.
Kashani, who received his PhD at UBC, said the bots are better for the environment as they release less CO2 emissions than vehicles.
"It's a lot safer than cars for pedestrians, and for bikers and everybody else,'' he said. "Also, you don't have to tip."
He also said the bots are not meant to replace human delivery people, but rather bridge the labour shortage gap.
"These robots would do the more tedious deliveries where you make less money," Kashani said.
For now, the bots only travel about 500 metres in Vancouver, but they have the capability of traveling several kilometres.
Kashani said he isn't worried about someone stealing his bots, even with the city's history of theft, especially since no one has stolen one in the U.S.
"It's different than bikes and scooters because you can't really do much with it, so there's no market for it. People can't use it personally," he said.
You could be seeing more of them in the near future as the company is looking to expand beyond the pilot project.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fiona wreaks havoc across Atlantic region, washes away homes in N.L.
Towns in Cape Breton and on Newfoundland's southern coast declared states of emergency on Saturday as post-tropical storm Fiona -- one of the strongest storms to ever strike Eastern Canada -- continued to lash the region.
Port aux Basque under state of emergency as Fiona sweeps houses out to sea
The town of Port aux Basque in Newfoundland and Labrador is under a state of emergency as first responders cope with electrical fires, residential flooding, and washouts due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
Fiona's destructive power laid bare in these five graphics
Fiona has hit Atlantic Canada, likely to leave a path of heavy rain, strong winds, power outages and flooding in its wake. CTVNews.ca shows five graphics that demonstrate its destructive potential.
WATCH LIVE | Wind from 'very powerful' Fiona knocks out power to homes in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
High winds knocked out power in thousands of homes in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Friday night as people in Atlantic Canada began feeling the wrath of Fiona.
Watch ship 'trying to beat' rough seas as Fiona approaches
New video from a ship off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador shows the choppy conditions on the Atlantic Ocean as the-then Hurricane Fiona approaches.
What will happen to the wild horses on Sable Island impacted by Fiona?
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
Why Fiona's rare left hook make it a menace through Atlantic Canada
One reason why Fiona has been labelled a 'historical storm' for Eastern Canada is because of its unusual left hook. Tracking for the storm released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, once it passes the 40th parallel north, its trajectory appears to veer slightly left, taking it straight to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
Russia shells Ukrainian cities amid Kremlin-staged votes
Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for trying to protest a mobilization order that commits more troops to the fight in Ukraine.
Vancouver Island
-
Fundraiser to benefit Victoria's Sanctuary Youth Centre
Vulnerable youth in the Capital Region will benefit from an upcoming fundraiser, part of a national event to raise money for a variety of charities across the county.
-
12-year-old finds 'samurai sword' in bushes, Victoria police seek owner
Victoria police are looking for the owner of what they describe as a 'samurai sword' found in a bush in Esquimalt this week.
-
Victoria police arrest man wanted in knifepoint altercation on transit bus
Victoria police have located and arrested a man suspected of threatening a bus driver with a knife in the city last week. Investigators say the man was already wanted on a warrant for several convictions in Ontario, including for attempted murder, assault with a weapon, break and enter, mischief and weapons possession.
Calgary
-
Powerful post-tropical storm Fiona makes landfall near Canso, N.S.
Fiona, now a post-tropical storm, continues to bring in powerful and destructive winds to parts of the Maritimes with hundreds of thousands without power.
-
Senior dies after 'physical confrontation' with police in Sundre
Alberta's police watchdog has been called in after a senior died following a physical confrontation with Mounties at a Sundre hospital.
-
Calgarian Melissa O'Neill goes undercover for Season 5 of The Rookie
The latest season of the hit TV show The Rookie launches Sunday with a former Calgarian front and centre.
Edmonton
-
Fiona wreaks havoc across Atlantic region, washes away homes in N.L.
Towns in Cape Breton and on Newfoundland's southern coast declared states of emergency on Saturday as post-tropical storm Fiona -- one of the strongest storms to ever strike Eastern Canada -- continued to lash the region.
-
Russia shells Ukrainian cities amid Kremlin-staged votes
Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for trying to protest a mobilization order that commits more troops to the fight in Ukraine.
-
Bear Clan asked to apologize for 'attack' on officer not involved in EPS shove incident
The leader of the Edmonton Police Association wants an apology from the local Bear Clan after a video the group posted accused a police officer of brutality during an arrest he was not involved in.
Toronto
-
'Enough is enough:' Will Brampton's municipal election be a referendum on the dysfunction that has plagued city hall?
Todd Letts believes that Brampton is perhaps “Ontario’s best asset” for future job growth thanks to a large tract of developable industrial land unmatched in the GTA and a highly educated workforce.
-
Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight
Pop music legends Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and David Foster will be officially inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Saturday.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
Montreal
-
Road closures in Quebec's Magdalen Islands as Hurricane Fiona looms
A hurricane warning is in effect for the islands, with Environment Canada expecting wind gusts of up to 160 km/h along the coast and waves up to 8 m high.
-
Quebecers can vote in advance starting Sunday
Advance polls will be held on Sunday and Monday, with polling stations open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
Legault suspends election campaign 'until further notice' due to Hurricane Fiona
Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault said he is suspending his campaign 'until further notice' as his government is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Fiona, which is headed for eastern Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
Poll finds Glen Murray still ahead in mayoral race
New polling from Probe Research finds Glen Murray is still the candidate to beat in Winnipeg’s upcoming mayoral election.
-
Fiona wreaks havoc across Atlantic region, washes away homes in N.L.
Towns in Cape Breton and on Newfoundland's southern coast declared states of emergency on Saturday as post-tropical storm Fiona -- one of the strongest storms to ever strike Eastern Canada -- continued to lash the region.
-
Winnipeg mayoral candidate's comments about Indigenous men condemned
First Nations leaders and rival candidates are condemning remarks made by a Winnipeg man who wants to be mayor.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. pastor under investigation following online harassment allegations
Lutheran Church-Canada is investigating a Saskatchewan pastor following allegations that he used an anonymous Twitter account to harass a Saskatoon blogger
-
Sask. police search for woman missing from healing lodge
Police in Saskatchewan were searching for a woman who went missing from a healing lodge southeast of Maple Creek.
-
Search continues for Sask. pastor named in lawsuit who authored spanking handbook
The plaintiffs who filed a $25-million lawsuit earlier this summer have been unable to find the former pastor at the centre of it.
Regina
-
WHL action begins for 2022-23 season
The Western Hockey League's (WHL) 2022-23 season kicked off Friday night with eight games across the country.
-
Suspect, 13, in custody following lockdown at Regina high school: police
A youth is in custody after a report of a firearm prompted a lockdown at F.W. Johnson Collegiate on Friday morning.
-
Sask. pastor under investigation following online harassment allegations
Lutheran Church-Canada is investigating a Saskatchewan pastor following allegations that he used an anonymous Twitter account to harass a Saskatoon blogger
Atlantic
-
Powerful post-tropical storm Fiona makes landfall near Canso, N.S.
Fiona, now a post-tropical storm, continues to bring in powerful and destructive winds to parts of the Maritimes with hundreds of thousands without power.
-
State of emergency declared for Cape Breton Regional Municipality: mayor, council
A state of local emergency has been declared by the mayor and council of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality amid widespread power outages, road closures, displaced residents, and structural damage as post-tropical storm Fiona makes its way across the island Saturday morning.
-
Port aux Basque under state of emergency as Fiona sweeps houses out to sea
The town of Port aux Basque in Newfoundland and Labrador is under a state of emergency as first responders cope with electrical fires, residential flooding, and washouts due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
London
-
Newly renovated basketball courts unveiled in West Lions Park in honour of Our London Family
Two newly upgraded basketballs courts in central London, Ont. were unveiled to the public Saturday morning in honour of the Afzaal family. “The project will provide lasting change and access to sport for London’s youth, and it demonstrates the power that sport has to bring people together,” said Mayor Ed Holder in a statement.
-
One month after hit and run, London police charge alleged driver
A London driver is facing multiple charges following a hit and run last month that injured two cyclists.
-
Church warned zoning doesn’t permit soup kitchen that feeds hundreds of homeless Londoners
Ark Aid Street Mission says it has been given a deadline to comply with municipal zoning rules by Oct. 4, or the homeless drop-in space will be forced to cease services. The organization relocated to First Baptist Church on Clarence Street, behind the Victoria Park bandshell, during the renovation of its building in the Old East Village.
Northern Ontario
-
Fiona's destructive power laid bare in these five graphics
Fiona has hit Atlantic Canada, likely to leave a path of heavy rain, strong winds, power outages and flooding in its wake. CTVNews.ca shows five graphics that demonstrate its destructive potential.
-
Timmins MPP talks the future of mining in the north
George Pirie, the Ontario's Minister of Mines and MPP for Timmins, gave his first state of mining address for his new role at a Timmins Chamber of Commerce event Friday.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
Kitchener
-
Hydro tower damaged in Wilmot Township crash
A serious crash outside of Waterloo is being blamed for a power outage and road closure.
-
Lucas Shortreed remembered as 'happy outgoing kid' by friend
In the decade and a half since Lucas Shortreed was killed in a hit and run, Jesse Matthews says he never lost hope someone would be charged in his friends death.
-
Accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail
The two people charged in connection to the death of Lucas Shortreed have been granted bail.