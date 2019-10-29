

Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Wondering how much it costs to buy a driveway?

A nine-foot-wide lot is for sale in Vancouver's Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood for $108,000.

At 540 square feet, the lot is comparable to the size of a one-bedroom apartment, but the listing on Century 21 says its new owner can't build a tiny home on it.

Instead, the listing says, "Best use is to consolidate with adjacent property which is for sale."

That property is at 1922 William St., and listed for $1.5 million for a 4,000-square-foot lot.

Realtor.ca has no photos of the interior of the house, which is being advertised as an opportunity for investors – essentially a teardown.

"Build your dream home/revenue property in this very popular Commercial Drive neighbourhood," the listing for the three-bedroom William Street home says.

"House is sold 'as is, where is.' Value is in the land."

Macdonald Realty says it could be the site of a future duplex or house and laneway house, though the buyer is advised to check with the city first to make sure that's permitted.

The smaller property, called Lot C, is not the lowest-priced listing in the city right now. A parking spot listed for $50,000 is still for sale.