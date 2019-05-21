The mother of college student Kiran Dhesi's alleged killer has been charged with trying to help her son in the aftermath of the crime.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team revealed Tuesday that 53-year-old Manjit Kaur Deo is facing one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Earlier this month, her 21-year-old son, Harjot Singh Deo, was charged with murdering Dhesi, whose body was found in a burning SUV almost two years ago.

"It will come as a shock to have two members of the same family charged for the homicide of a young woman," Cpl. Frank Jang told reporters Tuesday.

Authorities did not specify what the elder Deo is alleged to have done, but charge documents obtained by CTV News allege she "did receive, comfort or assist (her son) for the purpose of enabling (him) to escape."

The offence date is listed as on or around Aug. 1 and 2 of 2017. Dhesi was last seen alive on Aug. 1, 2017, and her body was discovered early the next morning.

Dhesi's sudden killing devastated the 19-year-old's family and friends. Police said the young woman, whose full given name was Bhavkiran, was never involved in any kind of gang activity.

Jang said even though two people have been charged, IHIT's investigation remains active, and police believe there are more people out there with information on what happened.

"We are still appealing to those with close knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Bhavkiran's death," he said. "If you know what happened, we are asking you to consider Bhavkiran's loved ones, who continue to mourn and await answers. We are asking you to do the conscionable thing, the right thing, and please come forward."

Jang said he would not point the finger at anyone individually, but said the information they're withholding is "crucial" to the case.

"Those people know who they are," Jang said.

Both Manjit Deo and Harjot Deo remain in custody, and have separate court appearances scheduled within the next week.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Penny Daflos