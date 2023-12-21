Things to do in Vancouver this weekend instead of (or in addition to) celebrating Christmas

For those who don't celebrate Christmas, whether for religious or secular reasons, there's still a long weekend coming up. Here are some festive and non-festive activities to do in the coming days, including some options that are open on Christmas Day.

SOLSTICE LANTERNS

Thursday is the Winter Solstice. It's the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, and the turning point at which the days stop getting shorter and start getting longer.

To celebrate, the Secret Lantern Society is hosting events in three Vancouver neighbourhoods: Yaletown, Granville Island and Strathcona.

Each location features at least one secret lantern procession, and there are performances and workshops scheduled at the Yaletown and Granville Island locations.

This is the 30th year that the society has organized its Winter Solstice Lantern Festival. More information is available on the society's website.

ELF IN CONCERT

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will be hosting two live performances of the Will Ferrell classic Elf on Thursday and Friday at the Orpheum.

The program runs approximately 120 minutes with an intermission, as the orchestra plays every note of John Debney's score live to picture.

The VSO is also collecting personal care items at all of its December concerts to support Covenant House. More information is available on the VSO website.

CHEER ON THE CANUCKS

The surprisingly high-flying Vancouver Canucks have two home games left in 2023. Wins against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night and the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 28 could see them finish the year with the best record in the NHL (at the time of writing, they're second in points, with 46. Only Vegas has more, with 47).

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena both nights.

HIT THE SLOPES (WEATHER PERMITTING)

All three North Shore mountains altered their operations on Wednesday due to inclement weather, and the Lower Mainland has generally seen a much milder winter in 2023 so far than it did in 2022.

But Cypress Mountain, Mount Seymour and Grouse Mountain are all traditionally open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Barring more inclement weather, all three are scheduled to be operating through the holidays this year, too.

GO SKATING

Downtown Vancouver's Robson Square ice rink is also open through the holiday weekend, operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Skating is free, and skate rentals are $5.

Vancouver's municipal rinks are also all open on Christmas Eve, according to the city's website, with the Kerrisdale and Trout Lake facilities open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

SEE A MOVIE

If you're headed to Robson Square on Christmas Day, you could also take in a movie at the Scotiabank Theatre. Showtimes and tickets can be found on the Cineplex website. Many movie theatres – including most Cineplex locations – are open on Christmas Day.

HOLIDAY SPLASH

Vancouver Aquarium is also open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day (and throughout the week).

Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Boxing Day.

The aquarium's Holiday Splash event runs through Jan. 7, though if you want to see Scuba Claus, you'll need to go before Christmas Day.

HIT THE GYM (OR THE POOL)

Ice rinks aren't the only City of Vancouver municipal facilities open over the holidays. Several fitness centres and two municipal pools also have operating hours on Christmas Day, with greater numbers open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

On Christmas itself, the pool at Hillcrest Aquatic Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Vancouver Aquatic Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the city's website.

Fitness centres at those two locations will also be open during the same hours, and the Kitsilano, Trout Lake and West End fitness centres will also be open on Christmas Day. More details can be found on the city's website.