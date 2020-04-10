VANCOUVER -- With sweeping restrictions in place as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the long weekend might look quite different for many B.C. families.

Hoping to bring some entertainment that residents can enjoy while staying safely at home, several Metro Vancouver museums and galleries are showcasing some exhibits online.

Museum of Vancouver

The Museum of Vancouver has over 50,000 artifacts digitized with the stories behind many exhibits available online.

For example, one online exhibit shows a 1960s postcard depicting Chinatown. The postcard was sent to a Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Hammond in England and shows East Pender Street looking west from Main Street.

The message on the postcard describes Vancouver's mild weather and lack of skiing opportunities, the museum's digital exhibit says.

As well, through the museum's OpenMOV database, anyone can search through digitized images by object name, culture, origin country or geocultural area.

Science World

Science enthusiasts are encouraged to keep experimenting even while staying at home and Science World has at-home activities posted on its website. Some resources include exploring air, flight, coastal connections and the life of salmon.

Science World also has some of its films available online, including ones about dinosaurs, mummies and the ocean.

Vancouver Aquarium

Anyone looking for a little dose of the aquarium can tune into its live stream cameras. There's an otter cam, a jelly cam and a penguin cam, all of which show what the animals are up to at that moment.

The aquarium has shared other fun moments the animals have had, including when the penguins got to visit some of the other galleries.

One silver lining of our closure last week is that some of our animals and their dedicated care staff are getting extra time to explore our galleries together (thanks to our friends at Shedd for sharing the idea.)���� pic.twitter.com/hyxKp98NZL — Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) March 25, 2020

Vancouver Art Gallery

Art enthusiasts can also participate in online gatherings hosted by the Vancouver Art Gallery that happen twice a week.

Every Tuesday and Friday, the gallery streams interactive conversations with guests from local and international arts communities. Participants can send in questions when they register for the event to take part in the conversation.

Past events can also be viewed online.

"As we navigate these strange and uncertain times, it’s important to remember that art has the power to connect individuals, communities and cultures," a post from the art gallery says.

"No matter its form, art encourages communication, broadens perspectives, enriches the mind and renews the spirit."