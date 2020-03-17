VANCOUVER -- As B.C. continues to see stronger restrictions limiting gatherings in the face of COVID-19, some Metro Vancouver stores are offering special shopping hours for those most vulnerable to the virus.

There are now over 100 cases of the novel coronavirus recorded in the province and health officials have continually stressed that B.C.'s seniors and those with underlying health issues are at the highest risk of developing severe symptoms if they contract the virus.

Meanwhile for many shoppers, trips to the grocery store have only led to finding empty shelves, as some B.C. residents are stocking up on supplies.

But in a news conference Tuesday, Finance Minister Carole James said unnecessarily stockpiling supplies can hurt the most vulnerable.

"There isn't any need to overstock your own supplies – doing so will put at risk seniors, single parents and others who need those necessities," she said. "Shop well, plan ahead, but please don’t go overboard at other people's expenses."

Hoping to help shoppers who are at risk of developing severe symptoms, some local store are setting aside specific hours for them.

Fresh St. Market

Fresh St. Market has five locations in the Lower Mainland and will offer a morning shopping hour for seniors and individuals who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms every Wednesday and Friday from 7 to 8 a.m.

The B.C.-based grocery store chain run by H. Y. Louie Co. says it will "provide a clean and low-stress environment" to take care of its community "in the best way possible."

IGA

On Wednesday and Friday mornings, all IGA locations will be open from 7 to 8 a.m.

Seniors and high risk individuals specifically will be welcome during that hour, the grocery store chain says.

Shoppers Drug Mart

With more than 1,250 stores nationwide, Shoppers Drug Mart locations across Canada are dedicating the first hour they're open to customers who need assistance or special consideration. That includes seniors and people living with disabilities, the chain of stores said on Twitter.

Shoppers Drug Mart will also offer its 20 per cent discount to seniors during that first hour, like it does every Thursday.

Customers should check their local store to confirm operating hours.

This is a developing list. Check back for updates.