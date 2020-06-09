VANCOUVER -- An inter-municipal business licence has been approved for two major ride-hailing services, affecting how Uber and Lyft operate across the Lower Mainland.

The City of Vancouver announced Tuesday it has approved the IMBL, meaning the companies can pick up and drop off passengers across the region.

In an emailed statement, the city said Lyft's licence was approved nearly two weeks ago, while Uber was approved last Tuesday.

The city says the licence is the "final step" for the companies to legally operate in the municipalities involved in the IMBL.

Previously, the only company with this licence was local ride-hailing service Kabu Ride.

According to the city, the municipalities involved in the IMBL are: