VANCOUVER -- The City of Vancouver says it has issued the first inter-municipal business licence for ride-hailing.

A statement from the city says Kabu Ride has been awarded the licence and can now pick up and drop off passengers across the Lower Mainland using one business licence.

Participating municipalities range all the way from Squamish and Bowen Island to White Rock, Chilliwack and Harrison Hot Springs.

The city says Kabu, Lyft and Uber are the only three ride-hailing businesses to receive licences to work in Vancouver and the city's ride-hailing regulations will remain in place for Lyft and Uber until they also apply -- and receive -- an inter-municipal business licence.