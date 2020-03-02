VANCOUVER -- Hoping to ease the commute for transit users travelling between Vancouver and the North Shore, the province is considering six different crossing options for a new rapid system.

The six options are part of the province's Burrard Inlet Rapid Transit Study, which began last year. After brainstorming and screening possible crossings, the project is now moving onto its second phase, which includes the shortlisted options.

"We know that people living and working on the North Shore are frustrated with traffic congestion that has been increasing for years," said Claire Trevena, minister of transportation and infrastructure in a news release.

"By investing in this study, our government is helping to take a serious look at solutions that expand our public transportation network to better connect communities and to help people move around freely. The results from this study will support the North Shore and surrounding communities with their long-term transportation planning."

The six general routes being considered are:

Downtown Vancouver to Lonsdale via First Narrows (tunnel crossing)

Downtown Vancouver to Lonsdale via Brockton Point (tunnel crossing)

Downtown Vancouver to West Vancouver via Lonsdale (tunnel crossing)

Downtown Vancouver to Lonsdale via Second Narrows (new bridge crossing)

Burnaby to Lonsdale via Second Narrows (new bridge crossing)

Burnaby to Lonsdale via Second Narrows (existing bridge crossing)

"I hear from community members every day about how transportation challenges on the North Shore impact their lives," said Bowinn Ma, MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale.

"In addition to seeking convenient ways to get around, people are eager to embrace more socially, environmentally responsible modes of transportation. This technical feasibility study to find a rapid transit solution across the Burrard Inlet is an important step toward a third fixed-link crossing to the North Shore."

The provincial transportation ministry, the districts of North and West Vancouver and the cities of Vancouver and North Vancouver are all contributing to the study.