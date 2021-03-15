VANCOUVER -- Four McDonald's locations across B.C. closed their doors temporarily this month after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The exposures resulted in a brief closure of the locations for cleaning and sanitizing by a third-party company. Three of the four were in Vancouver.

The most recent exposures, which were posted publically this month are:

2095 West 41st Ave. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 13; the employee last worked on March 10.

45225 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on March 11; the employee last worked on March 9.

1706 Robson St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 8; the employee last worked on March 4.

1527 Main St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 2; the employee last worked on Feb. 28.

More than 30 other notices have been posted at McDonald's locations in the province so far this year.

These exposures are typically considered low-risk and haven't led to public notices from their respective health authorities.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have questions, please take directions from your local public health experts," a notice on the McDonald's website says.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and call 811 or a family doctor if any develop.