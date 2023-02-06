These 2 B.C. cities have the longest walk-in clinic wait times in Canada, report says

Patients wanting to see a doctor at a walk-in clinic in North Vancouver waited an average of 160 minutes last year. In Victoria, the average wait was 137 minutes.

The two B.C. cities topped the list of the Medimap Walk-in Clinic Wait Time Index for all of Canada.

The average wait time at clinics across B.C. was 79 minutes, which was 21 minutes longer than in 2021 and 36 minutes longer than in 2020. In comparison, patients in Ontario waited an average of only 25 minutes to see a walk-in clinic doctor last year, those in Alberta waited 34 minutes. The national average was 37 minutes.

“Wait times in B.C. are bad, and they’ve been getting worse,” said Teddy Wickland, Medimap’s vice-president of operations. “One of the things that we are noticing is, frankly, there are fewer doctors going into family medicine, and there are a lot of walk-in clinics that we are hearing anecdotally that are closing their doors.”

Wickland said recruiting doctors has been very difficult in B.C. “You would think a place like (Metro) Vancouver could recruit pretty well, but no. When we talk to the some of the larger clinics and health authorities in B.C. ... their number one priority is doctor recruiting. And it doesn’t appear anyone has figured out how to do that super effectively right now,” he said.

Vancouver walk-in clinics had an average wait time of 71 minutes, followed by Burnaby at 65 minutes and Langley at 60. There are some brights spots for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley – wait times were significantly shorter in Richmond, Surrey, Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

“Yes, there are a lot of walk-in clinics generally speaking in sheer numbers in the Vancouver area, but are they convenient for where people live and work?” said Wickland.

“I think that might be the difference when you look at a province like Ontario. In Toronto, (which) has much lower wait times, there are tons of walk-in clinics, but they are spread pretty evenly across the city,” said Wickland, who adds when walk-in clinic wait times are high, some patients may delay treatment. “They wind up in the emergency room unfortunately in many cases, which obviously then creates an even greater strain on the overall system.”

Wickland said the B.C. government should use this walk-in clinic data to look at improving patient care. “The new fee structure (for doctors), I think that’s one possible improvement that should help in recruiting doctors and help with the quality of care thats being delivered. There has also been expanded rights for other types of health care professionals, so pharmacies for example can now treat patients for what we call minor ailments. And I expect that list of what a pharmacist can treat you for will expand in the coming months and years,” he said.

In the meantime, he suggests patients needing to visit a walk-in clinic in Metro Vancouver check Medimap to see where the wait times are the lowest. “You might not cross a body of water to go to a walk-in clinic because that seems so far away to you,” Wickland said. “But that walk-in clinic up there is wide open with fewer patients, and all the ones that happen to be around you are closed or at capacity.”