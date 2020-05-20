VANCOUVER -- The day after B.C. began loosening some of the restrictions put in place because of COVID-19, the province's premier said he's pleased with how things are going so far, but residents should expect some bumps in the new few weeks.

John Horgan's weekly briefing came after health officials announced just two new test-positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and the province moved into Phase 2 of its restart plan.

"Although there have been some bumps along the way, and there will be bumps as we go through the next week or two, I believe we're off to a good start," he said.

"British Columbians are anxious to get back to whatever normal is going to be in the days and weeks and months ahead and in order to do that we all have to be … kind and calm."

Earlier in the day, Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said she now recommends Canadians wear non-medical face masks if maintaining a two-metre physical distance isn't possible.

During his briefing, Horgan said he plans to follow that advice.

"Well I'll certainly be wearing a mask if I can't physical distance and I encourage all other British Columbians to do the same thing," he said.

For health-care workers, Horgan said B.C. is "in a solid position" with its stock of personal protective equipment.

Horgan also said the province's legislature is expected to resume sessions next month, but they might look quite different. Some MLAs might tune in virtually and multiple rooms at the legislature might be used to ensure physical distancing, he said.

"It's going to be new, it's going to innovative and it's going to be a challenge," Horgan said.

During his last weekly briefing, Horgan extended the province's state of emergency for another 14 days. He also cautioned residents that while some restrictions were slowly lifting, B.C. was "far from out of the woods."

That state of emergency is in effect until June 27.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.