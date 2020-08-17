VANCOUVER -- The source of a stench that was the subject of several reports has been revealed.

Pacific Coast Terminals confirmed Sunday that the strange stink in Port Moody, B.C., was related to its water treatment system.

In an update on its website, PCT said recent assessments identified a "higher-than-normal" smell level coming from its system.

The group said it's been working with Metro Vancouver and experts to investigate.

"We take this situation extremely seriously and are working around the clock to remediate the elevated odour levels," PCT posted.

"In addition, we have engaged third-party specialists to assist and expedite the remediation process and can confirm that the odour is organic in nature and poses no health risk to the public."

As crews work to fix the situation, there may be "brief surges of odour," PCT said.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and regret our contribution to the odour issues we've all been experiencing this week."

Pacific Coast Terminals describes itself as a link between Western Canadian resource companies and global markets. The facility loads raw products including sulphur, ethylene glycol and canola onto ships, or stores them on site.