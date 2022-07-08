The other Elias Pettersson: Vancouver Canucks now have 2 players with the same name

The Vancouver Canucks used a third-round draft pick to pick up a second player named Elias Pettersson.

The Swedish defenceman was number 80 in the 2022 NHL draft.

Coincidentally, the 18-year-old has the same name as the team's star centre who was picked up in the 2017 draft.

The elder Pettersson was a first-round pick for the team.

Getting in on the joke, he posted on social media, "We need another nickname."

One person suggested "Repeaty," a play on the 23-year-old's nickname, "Petey."

The team posted photos of the Petterssons side-by-side, with their blond hair in similar centre parts, writing, "same same but different."

The Canucks picked up six new players in this year's draft. In addition to the second Pettersson, the team picked right wing Jonathan Lekkerimäki, centre Daimon Gardner, goaltender Ty Young, defenceman Jackson Dorrington and defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev.