VANCOUVER -- This year Purolator is expecting a 20% increase when it comes to the amount of parcels being picked up and delivered.

That equates to about 46 million parcels traveling this holiday season.

Purolator wants to help Canadians share the magic of this time of year.

They have launched 13 Canadian limited-edition box designs that will add a festive touch under the tree.

Artist Mateusz Napieralski of Gust of Wind Studio currently resides in Victoria, B.C.

He was one of the chosen artists to participate in this project.

Napieralski shared that he was approached through Instagram and was thrilled to have the opportunity for his work to be featured.

His box design aims to capture the spirit and energy of winter in British Columbia.

Each box design represents a different province or territory.

Canadians can get these specially designed boxes from Purolator locations and Michaels stores.

They can be used to send gifts and packages to loved ones using Purolator Express and are designed so they are ready to be popped right under the tree.

Canadians are being invited to share their own creativity as well by visiting the Michaels website.

A downloadable box template is available and taking part can qualifiy people to win some great prizes.

Purolator

Mateusz Napieralski, Gust of Wind Studio