'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions

Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.

The B.C. Wildfire Service announced the withdrawal of firefighting personnel in a Facebook post referencing an "organized effort" to get around the RCMP's roadblock on Highway 1.

"This is the latest of several decisions that have significantly impacted operational activities in the area," the BCWS wrote. "At this time, the environment is unsafe."

The Facebook post was deleted Wednesday night for reasons that are unclear. Multiple requests for explanation from CTV News have been ignored.

Part of the confrontation was captured in an hour-long video posted to social media, which shows a long line of vehicles, including a semi-truck, stopped on Highway 1 as dozens of police vehicles with emergency lights activated block their way.

The drivers, who were trying to deliver food and supplies to the community members who have defied evacuation orders in an effort to protect their homes, are seen standing on the roadway arguing with officers throughout the recording.

SAFETY HAZARDS IN EVACUATION ZONE

A group called the Convoy of Truth and Freedom appears to have been involved in the attempted delivery, and posted a letter online questioning the need for such a large police presence, and to restrict access to the North Shuswap at all given that the "threat of the fires is greatly reduced."

While local wildfire activity has eased, authorities stressed Thursday that there are a number of hazards in the area, including downed power lines and unstable trees. The B.C. Wildfire Service also said there are smouldering ground fires in many areas that could quickly intensify in the presence of more wind.

"I would like to stress that there are still wildfire threats," Forrest Tower, fire information officer for the BCWS, said in a YouTube video addressing the recent conflicts. "(And) there's a lot of other threats that aren't due to wildfire that still need to be mitigated in order to ensure a safe return into some of these areas."

Wednesday evening's confrontation ended peacefully, and no one was arrested – an outcome authorities credited to officers' de-escalation training.

In a news release, the Southeast District RCMP said the large officer presence on Highway 1 was formed over concerns that a number of individuals were planning to "overwhelm the police roadblock and gain access into the area."

Cpl. James Grandy said authorities "understand and sympathize" with the frustration among some North Shuswap residents, but that, for everyone's safety, the public must follow the instructions of the region's Emergency Operations Centre.

When the evacuation zone is deemed safe, emergency officials will issue passes allowing limited access to the evacuation zone for those delivering supplies, Grandy said.

CALLS TO END THE CONFLICT

Until tensions ease, firefighters have been deployed to other areas along the frontlines of the massive Bush Creek East wildfire, including the Loakin Valley, Little Shuswap Lake and Turtle Valley.

Tower said the B.C. Wildfire Service will be reassessing their deployment regularly over the coming days, and that crews will return to the North Shuswap once the area is deemed safe.

He stressed that their concerns involve a small number of residents, and urged the wider community to "help us have a safe environment, both in the North Shuswap and elsewhere."

"We want to continue working in all areas of this fire," Tower added. "Everyone is trying their best, and I am going to extend that to the community in the North Shuswap."

Plans announced this week to collaborate with locals in the evacuated areas are still underway, according to the BCWS.

This is a developing story and will be updated.