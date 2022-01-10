The Economic Impact of International Education in Canada

VANCOUVER -

There is a growing demand for skilled talent in many career fields across Canada.

Educational institutions play a vital role in the labour supply market and economy.

SELC College is made up of two sectors with a language college and a career college.

The career college aims to build and guide international and domestic students into the workforce. SELC focuses on providing practical skills, knowledge and training that are then utilized in co-op-based situations.

This gives employers the opportunity to evaluate them as future employees. This type of education contributes to the workforce not only in British Columbia, but across Canada.

More and more international students are looking at Canada as a top education destination.

International students contributed about $22 billion to the Canadian economy in 2018. Each student that comes into the country is spending about $32,000 on average towards tuition and living expenses.

Patrick Dang, president of SELC College, says there are many fields that are in demand for these graduates.

Canada is seeing an aging population retire out of the workforce. 73.4% of the current workforce will be retiring in the next five to seven years.

Simultaneously there will be 26.6% of new jobs being created.

This means there are a variety of employment sectors that are crying out for employees and skilled labour.

Some of the in demand jobs and fields include Registered Nurses, Early Childhood Educators, Hospitality Services, Advertising and Marketing and Business Administration.

Dang says the availability of private education is very important because it creates an opportunity for graduates of these schools to contribute directly to the economy.

