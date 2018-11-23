

B.C.’s NDP government took a major step towards allowing ride-hailing this week, but the industry is warning it may not have gone far enough.

On Monday, it introduced long-awaited legislation that would pave the way for ride-hailing services in the province.

If it passes, the act would expand the Passenger Transportation Board’s authority, allowing it to control which companies can enter the B.C. market, where they can operate and how much they charge.

The PTB can also limit the number of drivers, levy up hefty fines for breaking the rules and allow taxi companies to fight the bill.

An Uber Canada spokesperson said a lot more will need to change before it can roll into the province.

“The same rules that have prevented a new taxi company or ridesharing from coming into BC in the last 40 years haven't changed,” said Michael Van Hemmen.

“The premier talks about Uber coming and we’re hopeful that he’ll consider changes that would allow the independent tribunal to make that happen, But right now the deck is stacked against ridesharing.”

MADD Canada is also calling on the province to remove roadblocks. It said it’s concerned about legislation and is asking the province to commit to amendments and a regulatory framework that enables ridesharing.

“By offering a safe, affordable, and reliable transportation option, ridesharing services are an important tool in the effort to stop impaired driving. Such options become even more crucial with the legalization of cannabis that took place earlier this year,” CEO Andrew Maurie said in a statement.

Maurie said research shows fatal alcohol-related collisions have dropped by up to five per cent in cities where Uber is available.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said until a system is in place for ride-hailing, it is working with the PTB to get 500 more taxis on the roads before the busy holiday season.

It said it is on track to have ride-hailing companies apply to the PTB next fall.

However, it’s still unclear when people can order a ride from Uber or Lyft because the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia has yet to develop an insurance product that would cover those drivers. It’s estimated the process could take another year or more.

With file from CTV Vancouver’s Eman Agahi and Allison Hurst